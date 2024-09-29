Natalia Bueno, the former president of the API Association of Real Estate Agents, acknowledges that there have always been homeowners who have rented out rooms to make ends meet. These cases are quite a different matter to what is an increasing phenomenon, in Palma in particular - the renting out of rooms to exploit difficulties with accessing accommodation and the high prices to rent whole properties.
The "bad practices" of renting out rooms in Mallorca
There can be greater income from renting by the room
