Around 4.15 on Friday morning, an 18-year-old Norwegian was arrested for his part in beating up a 22-year-old man from New Zealand. The assault was in Magalluf, no more than thirty metres away from the Guardia Civil citizens' assistance office.
Tourist arrested for assault close to Guardia Civil office in Magalluf
He was released following a court appearance
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons changing Mallorca holiday plans because of new EU entry scheme
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.