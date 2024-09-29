Around 4.15 on Friday morning, an 18-year-old Norwegian was arrested for his part in beating up a 22-year-old man from New Zealand. The assault was in Magalluf, no more than thirty metres away from the Guardia Civil citizens' assistance office.

Five Guardia Civil officers plus a Guardia GRS special security patrol went to the scene. Several people were attacking the New Zealander. He was on the pavement in a foetal position trying to protect himself. The 18-year-old was seen kicking him in the head.

While others ran off, this individual was stopped, but force had to be exerted after he attacked and injured two officers.

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital. He was feeling dizzy and part of his face was swollen.

Later on Friday the 18-year-old appeared in court in Palma, made a statement and was released, pending a future hearing.