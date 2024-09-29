At half nine on Sunday morning police were called to a bar in the Palma neighbourhood of Gomila where a number of people, including the owner, had been locked in and were unable to get out.
Armed men lock people into a Palma bar
There was an illegal after-hours party in the bar
