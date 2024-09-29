At half nine on Sunday morning police were called to a bar in the Palma neighbourhood of Gomila where a number of people, including the owner, had been locked in and were unable to get out.

The police had also been contacted to report a fight in the bar. After forcing the door open, they took statements and established that four men armed with baseball bats and iron bars had arrived in a Ford Fiesta, had attacked the people inside the bar, stolen valuables and locked them in before leaving.

The armed men had turned up while there was an illegal after-hours party in the bar on C. Robert Graves. The assaults were because of an alleged unpaid debt.

Witnesses suggested to police that the incident was related to another that had occurred in Plaça Gomila on Saturday. There was an altercation to do with a bike that had been stolen two weeks previously.

The National Police are in charge of investigating the matter further, while Palma Police have reported the after-hours party and filed a request for a review of the bar's licence.