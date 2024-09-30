The Balearic government wants only tourists to pay the controversial tourist tax, a levy which is paid by all who stay in hotels and apartment complexes across the Balearics.The move, which will be welcomed locally but could cause an outcry abroad, is being actively investigated by the government at the moment.

When it was introduced it was announced that everyone would have to pay the charge from residents to tourists otherwise it would break European Union law. The European Union said at the time that it would be a discriminatory charge if it was only levied on tourists. However, officials at the Balearic government are looking at ways to change the ruling.

When it was initially announced it was said that money from the controversial levy would be used to improve holiday resorts and ease the environmental footprint left by many decades of mass tourism. However, over the years the money has been used for other projects including helping the agricultural sectors.

Certain sections of the Balearic government want the cost of the levy to be increased, however, this move has so far been rejected.

Residents complain that eventhough they pay their taxes locally they still have to pay the tourist tax when they stay in hotels. A large number of local residents take advantage of low season hotel breaks on the island.