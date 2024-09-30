The Balearic government wants only tourists to pay the controversial tourist tax, a levy which is paid by all who stay in hotels and apartment complexes across the Balearics.The move, which will be welcomed locally but could cause an outcry abroad, is being actively investigated by the government at the moment.
No tourist tax for residents only holidaymakers, wants Balearic government
Some sectors of the government want to raise surcharge
