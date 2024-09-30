The quick response of security guards at Palma's main bus station, along with help from the public, led to the arrest of a 55-year-old Moroccan man who attempted to forcibly abduct a teenage girl. The incident occurred last Wednesday around 2.30pm when the man suddenly grabbed the young girl by her arms, saying, "beautiful, come with me." Several witnesses, including another teenage girl and two boys in the area, immediately intervened after noticing the girl's distress.
Man arrested for attempting to forcibly abduct teenage girl in Palma
The assailant pulled out a box cutter and threatened to stab bystanders
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons changing Mallorca holiday plans because of new EU entry scheme
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.