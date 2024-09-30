The quick response of security guards at Palma's main bus station, along with help from the public, led to the arrest of a 55-year-old Moroccan man who attempted to forcibly abduct a teenage girl. The incident occurred last Wednesday around 2.30pm when the man suddenly grabbed the young girl by her arms, saying, "beautiful, come with me." Several witnesses, including another teenage girl and two boys in the area, immediately intervened after noticing the girl's distress.

As the bystanders confronted the man, the victim managed to break free and flee. However, the situation escalated when the assailant pulled out a box cutter and threatened to stab the minor who had come to help. Fearing for his safety, the teenager ran and called for assistance, while other bystanders remained at the scene.

Security guards were alerted and rushed to the scene. Upon locating the man, they used minimal necessary force to subdue him and prevent any further threats. The guards restrained him until the National Police arrived to take over the situation.

When the police arrived, they took statements from the witnesses and all parties involved. They also thoroughly searched the suspect and discovered he was carrying two box cutters. The suspect is now in police custody, and further legal action will follow.