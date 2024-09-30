The new much publicised European Entry and Exit travel system which involves fingerprint and facial recognition for British travellers entering the European Union could be delayed yet again.

The new system should have been introduced at Palma airport on November 10 but it now could be delayed for a third time because some European countries are not ready. Airlines are said to be furious at the prospect of a further delay.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated IT system for registering travellers from third-countries (including Britain), both short-stay visa holders and visa exempt travellers, each time they cross a European Union external border.

The system will register the person's name, type of the travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection.

According to the European Union the Entry/Exit System will modernise external border management by improving the quality and efficiency of controls as well as the detection of document and identity fraud. The system will apply to all non-EU nationals who are admitted for a short stay into the Schengen area (maximum 90 days in any 180-day period).

However, there are fears that the new system could lead to long queues at Palma airport as British travellers battle to understand and use the new system.