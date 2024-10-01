Land in Can Pastilla, Mallorca occupied by immigrants

The occupied plot in Can Pastilla. | Isaac Hernández Rubio

Andrew EdePalma01/10/2024 08:16
Residents of Can Pastilla blame an increase in crime on Algerian immigrants who have occupied a plot of land on C. Octavi August. They say that fights, robberies and fires have occurred in recent weeks and are demanding that Palma Town Hall finds a solution to a problem that affects both residents and tourists.

Poncio Bover, president of the Playa de Can Pastilla Residents Association, says: "There is a lack of security in the area. We are constantly receiving complaints."

One of the residents, Joan, lives by the occupied plot. "Since these people arrived, the whole area has become full of junk. There is rubbish piled up everywhere and rats are running wild. We have a problem of security and health."

On the plot there is a tent among the trees which is a bedroom, a form of kitchen with a folding table and even a shower.

"A few days ago they fought among themselves on a hotel terrace. The police and an ambulance had to go. One was arrested and another admitted to hospital. The Palma Fire Brigade recently had to deal with a fire that affected part of the plot and set two cars ablaze."

The residents want greater police presence and regular police patrols in the area.