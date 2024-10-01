Residents of Can Pastilla blame an increase in crime on Algerian immigrants who have occupied a plot of land on C. Octavi August. They say that fights, robberies and fires have occurred in recent weeks and are demanding that Palma Town Hall finds a solution to a problem that affects both residents and tourists.
Algerian immigrants blamed for crime increase in Can Pastilla
Demand that Palma Town Hall finds a solution
