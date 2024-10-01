Six town halls in Mallorca will provide land free of charge to developers so that they can build homes to rent at limited prices determined by the Balearic Government.

The ceding of municipal land is one of the government's initiatives to tackle the shortage of affordable housing. It is for the Build to Rent programme, whereby developers will take the rental income for a maximum of 75 years, after which the properties will be publicly owned.

The six municipalities are Andratx, Calvia, Felanitx, Palma, Santanyi and Soller. The ceded land will be sufficient for 1,800 homes, the construction of which is expected to start in 2026.

It just so happens that all six town halls are, like the government, run by the Partido Popular. The housing minister, José Luis Mateo, is playing this down. He notes that the government is in talks with various town halls. These include Manacor, for instance, and it is controlled by the left-wing Més.

Mateo says that this programme, together with a plan for the housing agency to build some 600 homes and the scheme to attract empty homes for rent, will provide up to 3,000 homes in the first phase of initiatives under the housing emergency decree.