Next time that Tom Cruise flies into Mallorca he won´t be able to use his private jet if Greenpeace has their way. They are calling to a complete ban on private jets at Palma airport. In a statement this morning the group said that private jets produced ten times more C02 (per passenger/kilometre) that your average jet airliner.
Call to ban private jets at Palma airport as demand surges
Balearics are top spot
Green peace do not have the authority to prevent any Aircraft from arriving at Palma Airport. Mallorca is very happy to host Celebrity visitors and property owners. But no doubt they will try various actions, so the Airport Security will need to be very alert, to what they may try ,to prevent Private Aircraft landing.