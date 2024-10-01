Next time that Tom Cruise flies into Mallorca he won´t be able to use his private jet if Greenpeace has their way. They are calling to a complete ban on private jets at Palma airport. In a statement this morning the group said that private jets produced ten times more C02 (per passenger/kilometre) that your average jet airliner.

Palma, Ibiza and Malaga are among the top five European airports with the most private flights, making Spain the second most popular European holiday destination for jets.

A study shows that these trips are used for leisure rather than business: at 41 of the 45 airports surveyed, private jet arrivals increased by an average of 106% during the summer season. Greenpeace is calling for a ban on private jets, a tax on paraffin and a tax on Europe's wealthy, and money to be spent on public transport, housing and healthy food.

"It is bad news that Spanish airports are at the top of this polluting ranking. We see how these flights reach their peak in Mediterranean airports during the summer, which means that we are facing an unsustainable form of tourism that only benefits a few people to the detriment of the majority of society who suffer the consequences of this waste," said Cristina Arjona, head of Greenpeace's Mobility campaign.

"These private flights represent a disproportionate share of aviation emissions, which accelerates the climate emergency. This luxury not only exacerbates environmental damage, but we all pay for it and deepens inequality. The rich jetting around in their jets must be held accountable for the damage to society."