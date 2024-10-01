This is the age of the train...and soon Palma could be connected with Llucmajor with a new rail link, Balearic President Marga Prohens announced in parliament this morning. The Balearic government estimate that up to 7.5 million people per year could use the service.
All aboard...from Palma to airport by train to ease traffic nightmare
Balearic President announces plans to extend railway to lluchmajor
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
- Spanish hoteliers slam new guest registration scheme
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
It will never happen, been talking about it for years and even if they start now it will take 5 years.
Finally, common sense prevails. Lets see how the taxi drivers react to this !