The five municipal newsstands in Palma are undergoing renovation. A new company, Kemfactory, has the concession to operate the kiosks, the future of which had been in doubt because of a lack of profitability.
New look for Palma's traditional newsstands
A new company has the concession for the five kiosks
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
- Spanish hoteliers slam new guest registration scheme
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.