The Balearic government announced this morning that the rate of the tourist tax would increase next summer in one of their key policies to limit tourist overcrowding. Balearic President Marga Prohens did not say how much it would rise by but there has been speculation that it could double. Five star hotel guests already pay four euros per day per person.
Balearic government announces increase in tourist tax for next summer
One of the key issues in new tourism plan
