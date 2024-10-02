The super yacht M/Y Titania, owned by British billionaire John Caudwell, mobile phone entrepreneur, was seen off Puerto Portals this morning The yacht was used for filming for the top Netflix series The Crown with the iconic photograph of Princess Diana, seated on the diving board of Mohamed Al-Fayed's yacht, Jonikal, being recreated on board.

Photo: Joan Llado

M/Y Titania, formerly Apoise, is a superyacht built by Lürssen in Rendsburg, Germany. In 2005, American businessman Warren E. Halle commissioned three sister yachts, Apoise, Martha Ann, and Saint Nicolas. The following year, Canadian businessman David Ritchie purchased Apoise for 65 million euros, but two years later sold it to British businessman John Caudwell for about 34 million euros. It then acquired its current name, which is taken from Titania, the queen of the fairies in William Shakespeare's comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The exterior of Titania was designed by Espen Øino, while François Zuretti designed the interior. The superyacht is 73 metres long and can accommodate twelve passengers across seven cabins. It has a crew of between 20 and 21 members.