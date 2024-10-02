The super yacht M/Y Titania, owned by British billionaire John Caudwell, mobile phone entrepreneur, was seen off Puerto Portals this morning The yacht was used for filming for the top Netflix series The Crown with the iconic photograph of Princess Diana, seated on the diving board of Mohamed Al-Fayed's yacht, Jonikal, being recreated on board.
It can accommodate twelve passengers across seven cabins
