In July the human pressure in Mallorca reached a new all-time high. Latest figures from the Balearic Statistics Institute (Ibestat) indicate that on July 26 there were 1,504,229 people, an unprecedented number for a single day and above records for August, which is normally the month when records are set.

Essentially the combination of resident population and temporary tourist population, there was also a new human pressure record for the whole of the Balearics for a July day - 2,051,560 people. The absolute record for the Balearics is 2,106,209 on August 9 last year.

It is feasible that the 2023 record was broken in August this year. The figures for human pressure aren't available yet, but the tourism figures are. In August there were 3,041,570 tourists in the Balearics. In July there were 3,035,356.

Last year there was virtual parity in terms of tourist numbers - 3,005,577 in August and 3,005,160 in July, the first time that the three million mark had been exceeded in July.

These are figures regularly referred to when it comes to the debate about tourist overcrowding and saturation but they are also relevant in discussion of resident population and its consistent growth above that of the rest of Spain.