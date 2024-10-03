The Balearic government unveiled its new train service from Palma to Llucmajor this morning which will also stop at Palma airport. The cost of the project has been estimated at 700 million euros and it will be completed by 2032.
New rail service to Palma airport and Llucmajor will cost 700 million euros
It will be completed by 2032
So it will end up costing twice as much.
Good to see they are ignoring Can Pastilla. So much for the tram.