The Balearic government unveiled its new train service from Palma to Llucmajor this morning which will also stop at Palma airport. The cost of the project has been estimated at 700 million euros and it will be completed by 2032.

Balearic President Marga Prohens said that the route will be 27.4 kilometres long, of which 7.3 kilometres will run underground. The route of the future line will leave Palma underground from the Son Costa-Son Fortesa station, located in calle Jacint Verdaguer and currently a train stop for Inca and sa Pobla.

The project would go above ground to complete a route of some 5 kilometres until it goes underground again in a new section between the Mercapalma area and Son Oms, passing through Palma airport, to then continue above ground as far as Llucmajor. The route will pass through densely populated neighbourhoods such as Son Oliva, Son Fortesa, Can Capes, Son Gotleu and Coll d'en Rebassa.

The government has estimated that millions of travellers will use the route every year and it should help to reduce traffic gridlock on key roads.

Prohens did say that the islands needed cash from the central administration in Madrid to pay for many projects which they had on the drawing board at the moment.