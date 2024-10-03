The new European Union Entry and Exit system which could be introduced next month at Palma airport will effectively close any loopholes regarding the controversial 90 day rule which means that British and other non-European Union citizens (non residents) can only spend a total of 180 days in Spain in two batches of 90 days.
New European travel regulations look to set to close any loopholes on 90 day rule in Mallorca
New entry/exit system could be introduced this month
The story states, "British and other non-European Union citizens (non residents) can only spend a total of 180 days in Spain in two batches of 90 days." This is incorrect and some of the on-line 'calculators' are wrong too. For example, this year you could visit for 44 days and then stay away 47 days repeatedly and stay withing the rules