The Balearic Government has had some success in reaching agreement with websites on combating illegal holiday rentals.

At the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid in January this year, Booking.com announced its agreement to provide information to help in the pursuit of accommodation being marketed illegally in the Balearics. The government says that the relationship is proving to be very good.

It hopes to finalise an agreement with Expedia shortly. There are discussions with other websites, except a very notable one - Airbnb.

According to the government, the California-based company has not shown much interest in cooperating so far; prospects for progress are said to be increasingly less optimistic. There has apparently been "a clear lack of will" after months of evasion, and contacts have been disappointing.

The Spanish Government plans to have the register of tourist apartments ready by 2026 at the latest. This is in accordance with European regulations which make websites' collaboration obligatory.

However, the Balearic Government has not wanted to wait for this and has been acting as a bridge between websites and island councils. It is technical personnel at the councils who have operational relationships.

José Marcial Rodríguez, the Council of Mallorca's tourism councillor, says that the alliance with Booking has proven to be very fruitful and that "we are seeing results". "But the deeper we go, the more we realise how much remains to be done".

Despite the difficulties in moving forward with Airbnb, Rodríguez hopes that positions will get closer.