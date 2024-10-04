British tech tycoon Mike Lynch drowned but the cause of his daughter's death when their Mallorca-based yacht sank off the coast of Sicily is under investigation, an inquest heard this morning. A total of seven people died when the Bayesian, a 56 metre sailing boat well known to the local nautical industry, was hit by bad weather in the early hours of 19 August.

The inquests of Lynch, 59, his daughter Hannah, 18, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy, 71, opened at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich. Mr and Mrs Bloomer's causes of death are also under investigation. Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley told the short hearing he would adjourn the four inquests until 15 April, 2025.

Not only had Bayesian been based in Mallorca, in particular the Club de Mar in Palma and Port Adriano, for many summer seasons, according to nautical industry sources consulted by the Bulletin, she also underwent regular refits in Palma. The skipper of the yacht lives on Mallorca.



The Bulletin reported back in August that a crowdfunding site set up to raise funds for the crew of the British-flagged Bayesian, hit its target of 10,000 euros.

The skipper behind the site stated at time: “I would like the yachting community and anyone else to donate to support the crew and the fellow crew member who sadly lost his life in the line of duty. The funds will be share equally amongst all of the crew to support them in the mental, physical and financial challenges that lie ahead. I hope the outcome of our help allows the crew to move forward with their lives and can rely on the support of our yachting community.”