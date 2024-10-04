The tourist tax is gaining ground and more and more destinations are applying it. The Balearic Islands is one of them and it currently varies between 1 and 4 euros, depending on the category of accommodation. The president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, announced this week her intention to raise it, which has generated a great deal of rejection among hoteliers. The head of the Balearic government has explained that this measure is not against anyone, but rather aims to "alleviate" the tourist saturation of the islands during the summer months’.

Other tourist destinations have also announced increases for the upcoming tourist season. Santorini and Mykonos will charge cruise passengers 20 euros in the summer. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering a fee of up to 25 euros per night, while Rome is considering charging admission to the Trevi Fountain. Venice already charges an entrance fee of five euros during certain peak tourist seasons.

But, which destinations charge the most?

New Zealand stands out as one of the destinations with the highest tourist tax, charging 56.9 euros per day to support public services and heritage conservation. For example, a visitor planning a 10-day stay would need to pay 569 euros solely for this tax.

In Europe, several destinations also impose substantial tourist taxes. Amsterdam ranks highest, having increased its rate from 7% to 12.5% per hotel room this year, which averages over 20 euros per person per day, depending on the hotel price. Cruise passengers are also subject to this tax, which has risen from 8 to 11 euros per day per traveller.

Another notable example is Switzerland’s Zermatt, located at the base of the iconic Matterhorn, where single-day visitors are charged 12.75 euros. This measure aims to address the area's overcrowding.

While these are some of the most prominent examples, the eco-tax is becoming more widespread. In Europe alone, around twenty countries have already implemented it as a response to the growing challenge of tourism saturation, which calls for urgent solutions.