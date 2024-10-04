The shipwreck of a luxury yacht moored off the coast of Sicily is the latest sign that the Mediterranean is becoming a more dangerous sea to sail in, climate experts and skippers say. The Mallorca-based Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) sailboat, was hit by a ferocious storm in August sinking in a matter of minutes and killing seven people.
Experts say Mediterranean growing more dangerous for yachting, often critical situations with little warning
Global warming and higher sea temperatures blamed
