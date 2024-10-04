Two Italian men, aged 44 and 57, have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a luxury watch in Magalluf in April this year.

The watch, valued at 80,000 euros, was stolen from a British tourist. The two deployed the method common to this type of crime committed by the so-called Rolex gang. One used violence in snatching the watch, while the other waited on a rented motorcycle. The pair left Mallorca shortly afterwards.

At the end of September they returned to the island. The Guardia Civil, who had identified the pair back in April, proceeded to arrest them.

As well as robbery with violence, they are charged with falsifying documents. This charge relates to the hiring of the motorcycle.

The Guardia Civil say they are part of an organisation "highly specialised in the theft of luxury watches". The Rolex gang is the name given to an Italian organisation that commits these crimes in various parts of Europe.