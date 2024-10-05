If Britain captures sailing´s most prestigious prize, the Americs´s Cup, in Barcelona this month ending the long wait then Mallorca could be part of the celebrations. INEOS Britannia led by Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie and with the financial support of billionaire Sir Jim Rastcliffe are major fans of the island. Infact the team have established s base in Porto Pi in Palma which could form part of the celebrations if the British team is successful.
Mallorca could have a slice of yachting's most prestigious prize thanks to British billionaire and Olympic hero
British sailing team have base in Mallorca
