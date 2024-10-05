If Britain captures sailing´s most prestigious prize, the Americs´s Cup, in Barcelona this month ending the long wait then Mallorca could be part of the celebrations. INEOS Britannia led by Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie and with the financial support of billionaire Sir Jim Rastcliffe are major fans of the island. Infact the team have established s base in Porto Pi in Palma which could form part of the celebrations if the British team is successful.

Sir Ben told officials from the Balearic government that they want a base in Palma until at least next year. The excellent sailing conditions around the island have helped the British team reach the final as they carried out extensive training here last year.

The British Olympic sailing hero undertook plenty of training on the island when he was competing for Gold. Now, he could return to the island with the ultimate prize in yachting. Mallorca´s connection with the UK Cup bid has already given the island´s nautical industrty a lift.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, major shareholder in Manchester United, is believed to own a home on the island. His cycling team carry out their winter training in the north of the island.

If all goes according to plan for INEOS Britannia then Porto Pi will form a small part of sailing´s history.