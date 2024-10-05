Shortly before 5.30am on Saturday, several stalls for the weekend's fair in Alcudia were set ablaze. In different areas of the fair, these fires were quite clearly started deliberately.

Firefighters based in Alcudia were soon on the scene, extinguished the fires and managed to prevent them from spreading. It is understood that two police officers suffered smoke inhalation.

The police have described this as a "deplorable" act. This sentiment has been widely echoed by residents. On Saturday morning, talk locally was of little else and of the outrage.

Investigations are obviously under way, the police suggesting that they have their suspicions as to the perpetrator or perpetrators.