The Prosecutor's Office is demanding two years in prison, three years disqualification and a fine of 11,250 euros for a National Police officer accused of tipping off a Son Banya drugs clan about a raid in 2022.

On July 15 of that year a large police operation was staged that resulted in the arrests of 28 people and the seizure of more than half a kilo of cocaine. However, the quantity of drugs, it is alleged, would have been very much greater if cocaine hadn't been disposed of. It is claimed that 88% of the stash of the drug in Son Banya was got rid of in advance of the raid.

It is maintained that the officer, a deputy inspector, invented an operation in order to access the police database and find out if there was any open investigation into one drug dealer in particular. The two are said to have had a "close" relationship.

He was subsequently made aware that he himself was being investigated by both the National Police and the Guardia Civil. On July 4, 2022 he was arrested.

A judge ordered his imprisonment but gave him 72 hours to raise 3,000 euros bail, which he did. He defended his innocence in court, telling the judge that he was not the one who had given the tip-off. His trial is due to take place shortly.