It was another chaotic Saturday in Soller, where access roads were jammed for the umpteenth time and the situation in the town was impossible

While this scenario occurs frequently, it was exacerbated on Saturday because of the closure of the Puig Major road. The Pujada al Puig Major car rally was taking place.

Many vehicles tried to access the port, seemingly having been unaware of the restrictions. The result was that hundreds of cars tried to get to the the town centre. Roads such as Murterar and Fornalutx were congested in a very short period of time.

The season, which started early in the spring when congestion first became evident, has been described by residents as unbearable. They believe that so long as a solution is not found to the congestion, the closure of roads for sporting events should not be permitted.