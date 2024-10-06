It was another chaotic Saturday in Soller, where access roads were jammed for the umpteenth time and the situation in the town was impossible
Traffic chaos in Soller, this time because of a rally
The Pujada al Puig Major car rally was taking place
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- The tourism dam has burst its banks
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.