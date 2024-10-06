A plan for the remodelling of the port in Palma was approved four years ago. In June this year, the Balearic Ports Authority (APB), whose plan this was, had a rethink. The board of directors threw out the 2020 plan in preference for one that would better suit port operations while at the same time creating a more public-friendly environment.

Since June there have been discussions with various interested parties in seeking to reach a consensus for guidelines to determine a revised plan.

In terms of port operations, ideas now include concentrating cruise ships at the Ponent-Paraires pier and moving repair and maintenance to the Dique del Oeste and the Ribera de San Carlos dock.

But the most important part of the project, says APB president, Javier Sanz, will be integrating the port and the city by using the whole area in front of the Cathedral. This contemplates the recovery of spaces and their partial conversion into small parks and pedestrian ways.

Sanz refers to the "ceding of quality spaces to the citizens" with this land also to be dedicated to the likes of a municipal sailing school and the new headquarters of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography.

The rethink, Sanz explains, is driven by a need to address saturation. "Congestion compromises the competitiveness of Palma as a destination and affects social profitability." The new project "will improve the quality of life" of residents and visitors and provide a return on investment in the form of "social value".

The whole remodelling project could take up to five years to complete.