A plan for the remodelling of the port in Palma was approved four years ago. In June this year, the Balearic Ports Authority (APB), whose plan this was, had a rethink. The board of directors threw out the 2020 plan in preference for one that would better suit port operations while at the same time creating a more public-friendly environment.
Remodelling of Palma's port "will improve residents' quality of life"
Integration of the port and the city is the most important part of the plan
