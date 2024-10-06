The numbers aren't nearly as high as in the spring, but cycling tourism in the autumn does represent a second peak of the year after the summer months when high temperatures deter most cyclists.

This said, there are some quite high temperatures at present especially in the north of Mallorca, where the Bay of Alcudia resorts are very popular with cyclists.

This tourism helps to maintain a high level of hotel opening - around 80% during October. This will dwindle to 20 or perhaps 25 per cent in November, and the number of cyclists will go down accordingly.

This month sees one of the annual cycling events on the island - the Masters Cycling Week, which culminates in the Masters Cup (based in Alcudia) on October 13. A big event, it is nonetheless not on the scale of, for example, the 312 at the end of April.