The WHO estimates that in about 20 years' time, 10% of the population will have a significant hearing problem, so it is likely that at some point in our lives we will need to wear hearing aids. The million-dollar question: what type of hearing aid is best?

Experts explain that high noise exposure, prolonged use of loud headphones, noise in cities or excessive decibel levels in nightclubs or workplaces are some of the factors that are putting hearing health at risk, especially in the younger population. But they are not the only factors. Diseases, infections and ageing are also considered to be major causes of some degree of hearing loss.

Caty Moll, hearing care professional and director of Audiogram, and Verónica Coll, hearing care professional, making an assessment.

Caty Moll, the director of the Audiogram hearing centre, explains that today's technology has taken a major turn for the better in audiology. New, more interesting models are appearing every day that break new ground and help us to hear better.

But what is the most suitable hearing aid for each individual?

The market is currently immersed in major advances: almost invisible hearing aids, hearing aids with direct connectivity to the mobile phone, rechargeable hearing aids... Each case is unique and the needs of each patient must be assessed when choosing the hearing aid, but it is true that there are two models that are the kings of the market.

Audiogram exclusively presents Danavox Boreal hearing aids, the new hearing aid for listening in noisy environments.

The new hearing aid from Danish brand Danavox has been designed to provide the best possible hearing care from the very first fitting and to improve the intelligibility of conversations in noisy environments and a noticeable reduction of noise in these situations.

Danavox Boreal Hearing Aids help people hear with greater clarity and clarity without isolating them from their sound environment, allowing them to choose what they want to hear.

Audiogram also has the new SIGNIA SILK, the smallest hearing aids on the market.

They are the most discreet instant fit hearing aids on the market and are now available in a rechargeable format. The new Silk IX is the ideal hearing solution for those who value discretion, as they are virtually invisible.

They are placed inside the ear canal, allowing for an immediate, discreet and even invisible to the naked eye.

The centre offers the option of trying them out, with no obligation. To have access to a free demonstration of BOREAL or SILK IX hearing aids, all you need to do is either call the centre and make an appointment or sign up HERE using the form on the website.

Contact details

We are available in Spanish, Catalan and English.

Telephone: 971 87 76 76

WhatsAapp: 660 55 15 56

E-mail: hola@audiogram.es

Address: C/ Gilabert de Centelles No. 8B (behind El Corte Inglés)