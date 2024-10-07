Germans, Italians, Moroccans, Colombians, Sinhalese, Singaporeans, and more: the Balearic Islands have become a melting pot of cultures, with nearly half of its population born outside the region. According to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) through the 2023 Population Census, 47% of Balearic residents were born in another autonomous community or country. In fact, the number of foreign residents on the islands now surpasses that of those from mainland Spain. Together, these non-native residents total 569,382 people—enough to form a city larger than Palma, Calvia, and Manacor combined.

The percentage of foreign-born residents in the Balearic Islands is strikingly high, especially when compared to other autonomous communities. It even surpasses Madrid, often considered Spain's most multicultural region, where 44% of residents are foreign-born—still lower than the Balearic Islands. In Catalonia, another major destination for immigration, the figure is 10 points lower at 37%. The Balearic Islands' rate is 50% higher than the national average, which sits at 30%, and is three times higher than regions like Extremadura and Galicia, where 85% of residents are locally born, with less cultural and national diversity.

A look at the historical context reveals that the first quarter of this century has brought one of the most significant social transformations in the history of the Balearic Islands. In 2000, just 35% of the population was born outside the Islands. Over the past 24 years, a surge in immigration combined with a declining birth rate has drastically reshaped the region's identity, with non-Balearic-born residents now accounting for 47% of the population.

Island-specific data reveals that Formentera has the highest level of diversity, with only 37.6% of its residents (4,282 out of 11,389) born on the island. Ibiza follows closely, where 38.6% of the population is Balearic-born, representing 61,551 out of 159,180 inhabitants. On the other end of the spectrum is Menorca, where 57% of residents (56,466 out of 99,005) were born there. In Mallorca, 55% of the population is native to the Balearic Islands, while 45% were born elsewhere. Of Mallorca’s 940,322 inhabitants, 518,210 were born on one of the four islands.

The Population Census reveals some fascinating insights into inter-island migration, showing that mobility between the Balearic Islands is minimal. Only 9,076 Balearic-born residents live on an island other than the one they were born on—a remarkably low figure considering there are 640,509 Balearic-born citizens in total. This accounts for just 1.4% of the population. Another striking detail from the INE statistics is that in three municipalities in Mallorca—Andratx, Calvia, and Capdepera—there are now more residents born outside the Balearics than within it, with foreign-born inhabitants outnumbering locals.