A super yacht owned by one of the world´s richest men dropped anchor off Magalluf over the weekend proving that summer is not over yet! Rocinante is owned by Gabe Newell who is the president and co-founder of the video game company Valve Corporation. He has a fortune of around four billion dollars.

Rocinante has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in 8 suites comprising five VIP cabins. Additionally, there are 2 staff cabins aboard. She is also capable of carrying up to 32 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Her features include a beauty salon, spa, beauty salon, satellite communications, gym, deck jacuzzi, WiFi and air conditioning.

In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Rocinante, is listed at number 204. She is the 46th-largest yacht built by Lürssen Yachts.

Newell spent 13 years at Microsoft as the producer of the first three releases of the Windows operating systems. Newell later said he learned more during his first three months at Microsoft than he ever did at Harvard, which was one of the primary reasons why he dropped out. He left M Microsoft to found the video game company Valve on August 24, 1996.