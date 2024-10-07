Rocinante has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in 8 suites comprising five VIP cabins. Additionally, there are 2 staff cabins aboard. She is also capable of carrying up to 32 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.
Her features include a beauty salon, spa, beauty salon, satellite communications, gym, deck jacuzzi, WiFi and air conditioning.
In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Rocinante, is listed at number 204. She is the 46th-largest yacht built by Lürssen Yachts.
