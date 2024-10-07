Caring for foreign tourists each year adds a significant expense to the Balearic budget, but a portion of this cost is reimbursed through the healthcare compensation fund. In 2023, IB-Salut centers treated 35,661 European Union tourists with valid health cards, resulting in 34.6 million euros being reimbursed by the state. However, despite this compensation, the reimbursements consistently fall short of covering the actual costs involved.

The number of visitors and the revenue generated have increased compared to previous years. In 2021, for instance, 30,428 tourists were treated, generating 23,296,485 euros. There's also a notable difference compared to the last pre-pandemic year. In 2019, 64,806 foreign tourists were attended to—45% more than in 2023—yet the revenue was 33,416,150 euros, 3.6% less. In 2018, 31.7 million euros were collected for treating 57,590 people.

Compared to the previous year, IB-Salut health centers treated 12,939 German patients, 7,068 from the United Kingdom, 8,030 Italians, 6,155 French, and 1,469 Swiss nationals.

Revenue from European tourists has steadily increased in recent years, largely due to stricter accounting measures aimed at minimising losses. During the last legislative term, hospital billing departments saw a boost in staffing, and both tariffs and patient identification procedures were updated.

Compensation is provided for healthcare services to European Union residents living in the Balearic Islands, EU citizens visiting the Islands, and individuals from other autonomous communities traveling to the Islands.

The National Social Security Institute (INSS) is the state body responsible for distributing compensation to the various autonomous communities. For foreign residents living in the Balearic Islands, the INSS determines the amount the region will receive, based on the contributions of these residents—many of whom are retirees living on the islands.

Tourists without a European health card must either have their own medical insurance or pay for any healthcare services they receive while on the islands.

Additionally, all residents of the Balearic Islands have access to free healthcare. While it's not necessary to have all your paperwork in order, you do need to be registered at a physical address. Regardless, universal access to healthcare is guaranteed.