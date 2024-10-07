Just days after the Balearic government announced plans to increase the rate of the tourist tax for next summer, a proposal has been put forward to charge tourists up to seven euros a day for the use of their rent-a-cars.
Seven-euro-a-day car hire tax proposed in Balearics
Money would be spent on public transport
Proposals to increase taxes on hotel rooms (last week) and rental cars (this week) will not solve the problems of too many tourists and too many cars. Stronger and more creative measures are the only way. Increasing taxes is a very lazy and ineffective solution.