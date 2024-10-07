The Balearics could soon be facing a breakfast nightmare, butter is in short supply because of distribution problems and there are concerns over coffee.

Bartolomé Servera, President of the Balearic Food and Beverage Distributors Association, acknowledged that if there are no changes, serious supply difficulties for butter could arise by the end of the year, directly affecting prices.

Servera noted a 20% price increase. While customers have not yet felt the shortage due to current stock levels, demand has dropped by 90% with the end of the tourist season. Still, Servera warned that if new shipments didn’t arrive by year’s end, regular supply to clients could be compromised.

Servera explained that these supply issues stem from a significant reduction in milk production. "In Europe, many cows have been culled, resulting in a notable decrease in milk output. Additionally, avian flu in the United States has led to the export of European powdered milk," he specified.

The President of the Balearic Food and Beverage Distributors Association warned that coffee could face similar shortages unless producers increase distribution. He noted that production has decreased due to droughts, and distributors are already facing difficulties securing coffee supplies.

Currently, Balearic distributors have enough coffee stocked for four to five weeks. However, if shipments don’t resume soon, meeting customer demand may become a challenge. Servera also predicted a substantial price hike for coffee, a staple for the islands' residents, suggesting it could be a double-digit increase.