Yet another British hotel group has set its sights on Mallorca and it could soon open one of its budget hotels in Palma city centre. Travelodge has identified 20 initial target locations – areas that currently have a shortage of good quality, economy branded accommodation - and Mallorca is one of them. No date has been given for the opening and at the moment it is reported that the British hotel chain is busy looking for a suitable site.

London-based InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) already has a hotel in Santa Ponsa and is planning to open another in Alaro next year. Mandarin Oriental will open their first hotel in Mallorca next year in Bendinat. Sir Richard Branson´s Virgin Group opened a hotel in Banyalbufar last year.

Steve Bennett, Chief Property and Development Officer, Travelodge, comments: “We are delighted to expand our offering across Spain by opening new hotels, including our first hotels in Alicante, Murcia and Malaga, as well as adding to our existing estate in Madrid and Barcelona. Each location is carefully selected to suit the needs of the modern business and leisure traveller and we look forward to welcoming our guests at these fantastic new additions to our growing hotel portfolio.

“The Spanish hotel market is growing at pace and we want to take this opportunity to take the Travelodge brand to new business and leisure locations across Spain. There are significant ongoing opportunities for our business, with the potential to offer good value and quality accommodation in many more locations across the country.

“We look forward to working with our new colleagues, and growing our hotel network, providing further choice and great value to business and leisure travellers across Spain.”