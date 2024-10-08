Motorworld Mallorca isn't scheduled to open to the public until April 2025, but redevelopment of the one-time Coca-Cola bottling plant near the airport in Palma is well under way and already gives a strong impression as to what can be expected.

At the doors of the former factory, a vintage-style Coca-Cola delivery van will welcome visitors. It is a taste of what there will be, a commercial centre that revolves around cars but that will - among other things - host events. There are different rooms, including a conference hall for up to 2,000 people.

Reception at Motorworld Mallorca. Photo: Pilar Pellicer.

Mathias J. Buttkus of Motorworld Mallorca says: "We like to tell the story of the building. Motorworld almost always chooses old factories or disused airports to give new life to factory heritage."

There are several Motorworlds, such as in Berlin and Munich. "In Frankfurt the company opened in a former Opel factory, and in Berlin there was the original Audi factory. We chose listed buildings and adapted the decoration in each location to tell a story."

The Dünkel Group has invested more than 20 million euros in the redevelopment. There is to a themed restaurant with American, German and Italian cuisine. There will be workshops for any type of car, including brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari and Lamborghini, as well as small spaces that are rented out to motor-related companies - 80 per cent have already been taken.

A 60s VW hippie-style van. Photo: Pilar Pellicer.

Outside is a green area with tables and chairs. There are three old vehicles. They may be rusty but they represent a Mallorca motoring from many years ago. "There will be luxury cars, but also curiosities," adds Buttkus. Volkswagen vans from the 1960s painted in a hippie style are among these.

An open day will be held in the car park on October 26.