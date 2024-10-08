A file photo of a truck caravan from Nanclares de la Oca to the headquarters of the Basque Government in Vitoria, in defense of “dignified” transport, called in response to the truck drivers’ strike. | EFE
Madrid08/10/2024 09:54
Spain's truck and bus drivers will start a series of strikes on October 28 to demand earlier retirement on better conditions, union leaders said on Monday. Truck drivers will walk out on October 28, November 11, November 28, November 29, December 5, December 9, and will begin an indefinite strike on December 23 if their demands are not met, representatives of the country's two main unions, the CCOO and UGT, told a news conference.
