There are now more foreigners living in Calvia (Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Paguera, Illetas) than Mallorcans! according to a new survey released this morning. According to official figures there are 20.217 foreigners (born in a foreign country) and 20.189 Mallorcans.

Calvia has become one of the most cosmopolitan areas in the country with the majority of foreign residents being either British and German. The municipality is home to some of the most popular resorts for foreign tourists, Palmanova and Magalluf for the British and Paguera for the Germans.

In Alcúdia and Capdepera there are also more foreigners and Spanish mainlanders than Mallorcans but so far Calvia is the only place where there are more foreigners than Mallorcans.

Consell, Llubí and Petra are the municipalities with a higher percentage of Mallorcans, with more than 75 % of the population born on the island. Binissalem, Bunyola, Esporles, Lloseta, Maria de la Salut, Marratxí, Sant Joan, Selva and Vilafranca, all of them in the interior of the island, have more than 70% of Mallorcans.

In Palma, the thermometer of what will soon be happening in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands, there is still a majority of residents born on the Islands, but it is very likely that the statistics will soon change. In the capital there are 220,393 residents born in the Balearics. They make up 51% of the total. They are joined by another 91,185 born in another part of Spain and another 119,062 born in another country.