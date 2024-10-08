On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the area of Ses Jonqueres Veres, located in the municipality of Sa Pobla, according to reports from the Conselleria d'Agricultura, Pesca i Medi Ambient. The smoke was visible from various locations, including Puerto Alcudia, which is close to the site of the fire. This caused concern among locals as they witnessed the blaze.

The fire was detected around 2pm, and a total of 26 firefighters were dispatched to put it out. They were supported by five aerial units and three fire engines. The fire has been classified as a potentially serious Level 1 and remains active as crews continue to work on extinguishing it.

This incident follows a similar event in June when another fire broke out near Sa Pobla in the same area. However, that fire was categorised as Level 0, indicating a lower severity, and was quickly brought under control by firefighting teams.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of today's fire, but precautionary measures are in place as firefighters work to contain the flames and prevent further spread. Given the proximity to populated areas, residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.

The Alcudia Town Hall has reported that, due to the fire initially affecting the municipality of Sa Pobla, and as a precaution, the road has been closed from the Ca Na Lloreta roundabout, following the request of the local police.

The Conselleria continues to monitor the situation closely, and further updates will be provided as firefighters make progress in controlling the fire.