While the Balearic government deliberates over what to do with the tourist tax, easyJet Holidays chief executive Garry Wilson hit out at the way some destinations were introducing environmental fees, claiming that failing to demonstrate a “direct link” between the money raised and sustainability schemes would reduce bookings.

Speaking at the annual convention of travel trade organisation Abta, Wilson said many destinations which suffered huge losses due to coronavirus travel restrictions decided tourists should pay “this fee and that fee and the next fee. They’re named the ‘green tax’ or ‘climate resilience’ or whatever it might be.

“While I understand the ethos, (we need to) understand what you’re doing with that money.” Wilson said it would be “understandable” if taxes were introduced with a ‘direct link’ to initiatives such as installing systems that automatically switch off air-conditioning and electric sockets when hotel rooms are empty. But he said if the revenue simply “goes into a big pot”, holidaymakers will think “this is just a way to get more money out of me”. Wilson said taxes were “going up and up and up when it comes to travel”.

And, in his opening speech, Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of Abta, highlighted that “while world events, elections, interest rates, and the state of the economy have preoccupied us over the past twelve months, the larger-scale challenge of global warming and climate change has intensified.

“We have become used to news reports of the hottest, the wettest, the strongest, and the evidence of accelerating change is all around us. It’s quite possible that in the future certain types of holidays, in certain locations, will become unviable, and the general unpredictability of the weather increases business risk throughout the supply chain.

“Climate change is a problem for the world, and in travel, we are taking our responsibility seriously to drive to a low-carbon future. Investment in new fuels, new technologies, new aircraft, and cruise fleets will move us in the right direction, but we need to push for low-carbon energy efficiency throughout the entire supply chain.”

He went on to stress “creating a strong bond between the destination community and its visitors is essential as we look to manage the problem of over-tourism. We cannot turn a blind eye to over-tourism – saying it’s really due only to the growth of the private rental market.

“Finding the right balance between the interests of the hosts – both as workers and as residents – and the visiting tourists is an ongoing challenge, one requiring adaptation on both sides. Managing seasonality and predictable peaks will help ease the strain, and communities need to be prepared to meet that changing pattern of demand.”