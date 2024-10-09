Interpol has asked for help to identify, along with 45 other women murdered or killed in suspicious circumstances, the woman aged between 25 and 30 who was found floating in the sea near the port of Santa Eulària, Ibiza, on 9 July 2019. According to the Interpol black notice, which the international police organisation has published as part of the ‘Identify Me 2024’ campaign, the woman’s body was found by the occupants of a yacht anchored some 150 metres off the coast, who took her to the marina. She was wearing only a black bikini.

Identify Me is a public appeal to identify women whose bodies were found in six European countries, many of whom are believed to have been murdered. Most are cold cases; women who died 10, 20, 30 or even 40 years ago. They were found in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, or Spain.

Despite extensive police investigations, these women were never identified, and evidence suggests that some of them could have come from other countries. Who they are, where they are from and why they were in these countries is unknown. INTERPOL has issued a Black Notice for each victim; while these alerts are for police only, “we have released public extracts from these. We have shared some details of each case, including facial reconstruction images, in the hope that someone might recognize them and to help determine the circumstances surrounding their death.

“If you remember a friend, family member or colleague who suddenly disappeared, please take a look (at the website below) and contact us via the form on each case page should you have any information.” Rita Roberts, a British woman, was identified 31 years after she was murdered in Belgium as a result of this campaign in 2023. A family member recognised her tattoo from news coverage.

Today’s crimes are increasingly international. It is crucial that there is coordination among all the different players in maintaining a global security architecture. Since INTERPOL is a global organization, it can provide this platform for cooperation; we enable police to work directly with their counterparts, even between countries which do not have diplomatic relations. We also provide a voice for police on the world stage, engaging with governments at the highest level to encourage this cooperation and use of our services. All our actions are politically neutral and taken within the limits of existing laws in different countries.

https://www.interpol.int/en/What-you-can-do/Identify-Me