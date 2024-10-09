Last November when France was expected to vote in favour of easing or scrapping the 90-day rule for British home owners in France, the Bulletin interviewed the French senator, Martine Berthet of Savoie, who sparked calls for the cap to be eased or lifted in Spain. However at the last reading of her amendment, it was rejected. But, the Senator has not given up and today she provided the Bulletin with a copy of a letter she has recently written to the French Interior Minister demanding that her amendment be reviewed.

“Dear Minister,

Many British nationals who own second homes in France have contacted me about the conditions under which they are allowed to stay in our country following Brexit. The decision by the British people to leave the European Union in January 2020 means that these citizens who love our country will have to stay for no more than 90 days out of a period of 180 days. British nationals wishing to stay longer in France must apply for a residence permit or visa, which are all too often lengthy and complex procedures.

In my department of Savoie, as in many other French departments, these second home owners play an active role in the local economy. The difficulties they are experiencing in occupying their homes since the Brexit are being felt in our regions. So when the Immigration and Integration Bill was being examined, I tabled an amendment aimed, by way of derogation, at easing the conditions of entry into France for British citizens who own second homes in France. This amendment was adopted by the Senate, then by the National Assembly (supported by Annie Genevard) and finally retained by the CMP. However, it was then included in the text that was declared a legislative rider by the Conseil Constitutionnel.

I would now like to continue this work and wonder whether the creation of a special status could be envisaged for British nationals who own second homes in France? Or perhaps it would be a good idea for me to table a draft law on this very point? Thank you in advance for your attention to my request.” If the senator is eventually successful, will Spain follow France’s example?

Only recently, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares the UK and Spain shared “an important historic relationship”. That message was echoed by Albares, who spoke of the UK and Spain’s “very strong bilateral relationship”. “It’s half a million Spaniards living here in the UK and as many Britons living in Spain, we are among the main investors in each other’s countries and a very strong connectivity.

“So, we want to structure this political relation in benefit of our people. We are very happy to see that United Kingdom wants to reset the relationship with European Union. Having the largest Britain community in any European country, we think that it’s in the benefits of everybody that we make the United Kingdom get as close as possible to the European Union,” he went on.