“Dear Minister,
Many British nationals who own second homes in France have contacted me about the conditions under which they are allowed to stay in our country following Brexit. The decision by the British people to leave the European Union in January 2020 means that these citizens who love our country will have to stay for no more than 90 days out of a period of 180 days. British nationals wishing to stay longer in France must apply for a residence permit or visa, which are all too often lengthy and complex procedures.
In my department of Savoie, as in many other French departments, these second home owners play an active role in the local economy. The difficulties they are experiencing in occupying their homes since the Brexit are being felt in our regions. So when the Immigration and Integration Bill was being examined, I tabled an amendment aimed, by way of derogation, at easing the conditions of entry into France for British citizens who own second homes in France. This amendment was adopted by the Senate, then by the National Assembly (supported by Annie Genevard) and finally retained by the CMP. However, it was then included in the text that was declared a legislative rider by the Conseil Constitutionnel.
I would now like to continue this work and wonder whether the creation of a special status could be envisaged for British nationals who own second homes in France? Or perhaps it would be a good idea for me to table a draft law on this very point? Thank you in advance for your attention to my request.” If the senator is eventually successful, will Spain follow France’s example?
Only recently, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares the UK and Spain shared “an important historic relationship”. That message was echoed by Albares, who spoke of the UK and Spain’s “very strong bilateral relationship”. “It’s half a million Spaniards living here in the UK and as many Britons living in Spain, we are among the main investors in each other’s countries and a very strong connectivity.
“So, we want to structure this political relation in benefit of our people. We are very happy to see that United Kingdom wants to reset the relationship with European Union. Having the largest Britain community in any European country, we think that it’s in the benefits of everybody that we make the United Kingdom get as close as possible to the European Union,” he went on.
2 comments
BerlingoIt is a great pity that so many non-Brits, and possibly Brits, that do not understand Brexit. Due to the weakness/divide in the Conservative Party the UK only has Brexit in name only, we are still not free of EU Regulation and basically are still within the EU. Our legal departure in name, to be a so called Sovereign State is done, however, it has collected the worse effects for us Brits, because the British Politicians can not make up their minds whether we are in or out. The Kremlin in Brussels dictates that life should be made as difficult for Brits as possible, and that sure is happening, but never the less the UK is surviving and is indeed better off than our European counter parts. Brexit is a dream Brexiteers hoped our politicians would get done, but the present mish-mash is the worst outcome for both UK and the EU. However saying that, as a non-Resident, I still get to live in my Mallorca home 5.5 months of the year, but have to double my flights which does not help the net zero targets. If as with most other countries, up to 6 months in a year, any longer as it was before Brexit being subject to tax and residency rules of the country of residence, we would not be mentioning the 90 day rule.
Well there is and has to be some kind of bill for Brexit but everyone I’ve met here in Mallorca says they didn’t vote for that ? And then there is the over tourism campaign which also includes English people I assume health care in Europe as a result of Europeans not travelling to England for that but I saw 35,000,000.00 million going to English getting ill in Mallorca , anyway Mallorca wants less tourists and English can go to France because there broke and Mallorca’s just keep getting richer and sorry but you cannot have your cake and eat it too !