ABTA, the UK Travel Association, will hold its 2025 annual convention in Mallorca. Returning to the island for the first time since 2011, the convention will be at the Calvia Beach Resort in Magalluf from October 6 to 8.

The decision was announced at the end of this year's convention in Costa Navarino (Greece). ABTA CEO Mark Tanzer said he was "delighted" to be returning to Mallorca to hold the convention after 14 years. He highlighted the island's "rich tourist offer", which "is constantly evolving" and "enjoys great popularity among British tourists".

"Mallorca is an incredibly important destination for the UK travel trade. For this reason, it is the only destination that has hosted the ABTA convention in every decade since the 1970s."

Tanzer drew attention to developments in Calvia over the past ten years or so, notably Magalluf. This transformation has been key to the choice. "I am looking forward to showing this exceptional location to our delegates next year."

Calvia's mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, describes the hosting of a convention that will highlight the repositioning and transformation of the area as "a great honour for Calvia". "We hope to demonstrate why Calvia is a leading destination in the Mediterranean."

The Council of Mallorca's tourism councillor, José Marcial Rodríguez, says the decision "represents support for the responsible tourism policies promoted by the Council of Mallorca". The event will contribute to achieving the objective of tourism that prioritises good behaviour, coexistence and respect.

Delegates will stay at the Meliá Calvia Beach Hotel and the neighbouring Meliá South Beach Hotel.