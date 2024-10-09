10pm on Wednesday, October 2 was the last time that the mother of 24-year-old Argentine woman Agostina Rubini Medina heard from her daughter. It was a WhatsApp message, a perfectly normal communication. She stopped answering after this. On Thursday her phone was off.

The National Police are investigating a disappearance they have described as disturbing. On Wednesday last week, Agostina had attended a class at a private training centre in Palma. She then went for drinks with friends on the Paseo Marítimo and in Santa Catalina. She posted a photo in the bathroom of one of the bars, which was where the trail ran cold.

The National Police have taken statements from witnesses and are continuing to examine security camera images and to gather as much information as possible from phones.

Agostina's mother says there was nothing unusual last Wednesday. Her daughter had been her normal self.

Her description is 1.60 metres tall, brown eyes, slim build, dark brown hair. She was dressed in light blue jeans, a brown T-shirt and a leopard shirt. She has a tattoo on her back. The contact numbers are 112, the National Police (091) or the Asociación SOS Desaparecidos (649 952 957).