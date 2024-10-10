A man in his sixties was killed on Wednesday after a head-on collision on the MA-19 Campos-Santanyi road.

The collision, not far from Campos, happened at around 7pm. It was classified as 'high energy' due to the force with which the two cars collided. The impact was such that one of the cars left the road and ended up on a roadside finca.

Both cars, a Ford and a Seat Ibiza, had single occupants, the deceased, who wasn't carrying documentation, and a 34-year-old woman who was rushed to Manacor Hospital with serious injuries.

Guardia Civil, Mallorca Fire and Rescue, Santanyi Police, and ambulances went to the scene. The road was closed to traffic for around an hour.

Emergency services confirmed that the man had died instantly.