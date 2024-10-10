Prime minister says Spain's economy, the fastest growing in EU, needs immigrants to thrive. | Chema Moya
Palma10/10/2024 16:16Updated at 17:13
According to immigration observatory data, as of December 31st 2022 (the latest data available) there were 412,040 Britons who are residents in Spain, that figures has risen slightly but it would even more if new rules, regulations and restrictions such as the 90-day rule and was scrapped and freedom of movement reintroduced, especially for young people looking for seasonal work. So, with Spain looking to make it easier for immigrants to settle in Spain, will the new law include Britons, similar to the latest push in France?
