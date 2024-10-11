In an increasingly complex global landscape for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and expatriates, Lullius Partners has emerged as a key player in tax and wealth advisory services. Founded in 2022, this Mallorca-based Firm has quickly positioned itself by attracting a sophisticated clientele in search of innovative, tailor-made tax solutions.

Operating from its office in Palma de Mallorca, Lullius Partners has built a solid reputation for providing expert advice to international clients and high-net-worth individuals with complex tax needs. Its team of tax lawyers has established the firm as a leading reference in tax planning (Private Wealth), international mobility , and tax litigation .

Lullius Partners' Origins and Vision

When asked about the origins of Lullius Partners , founding partner Xavier Rubert, a former lawyer at Cuatrecasas, Baker McKenzie, and PwC, points to the legacy of Ramón Llull (or Raymundus Lullius), the 13th-century Mallorcan philosopher. "We were inspired by his quest for knowledge, his innovative spirit, and his ability to bridge different disciplines. Our firm’s name is a tribute to his legacy and represents our commitment to strategic thinking and creative problem-solving," explains Rubert.

This intellectual and multidisciplinary approach has been a cornerstone of the firm's development. "From the beginning, we knew we didn’t want to be just another firm. We aimed to offer something different: a highly specialised service, but one adapted to the global reality we live in," Rubert adds.

A Singular Focus on Tax and Wealth Planning

Unlike other law firms that provide a wide array of legal services, Lullius Partners is solely focused on tax and wealth advisory. Rubert sees this specialization as one of the keys to the firm’s success: "This focus allows us to delve deep into each case and offer solutions that truly make a difference for our clients. Taxation, particularly in an international context, is becoming increasingly complex, and we believe that a rigorous specialization is crucial to address today’s challenges."

Among the firm's clients are international HNWIs looking to optimize their assets through attractive tax regimes such as the Beckham Law or Spain's Digital Nomad Visa . The firm also advises family-owned businesses on succession planning and corporations involved in high-value real estate transactions.

Beyond tax and wealth advisory, Lullius Partners has also become a trusted advisor in Mallorca’s booming real estate market. The firm provides end-to-end support for clients interested in purchasing luxury properties on the island , offering not only tax and legal expertise but also hands-on assistance throughout the buying process. This holistic approach ensures that international buyers can navigate the complexities of local regulations while securing the best possible deals, a key concern as Mallorca continues to attract high-end real estate investment.

Expatriates, UK Non-Dom, and the Beckham Law: Growing Areas of Expertise

One of Lullius Partners' fastest-growing areas is advising expatriates looking to establish residency in Spain. Thanks to favourable tax regimes like the Beckham Law , more and more affluent foreigners are choosing Spain as their tax residence. "We’ve seen a significant increase in clients interested in taking advantage of this special tax regime, which offers substantial tax benefits for a period of six years," says Rubert.

However, the process can be complex, Rubert warns. "Many expatriates underestimate the tax and administrative complexities of qualifying for these regimes. That’s where we come in, ensuring that everything is properly set up so they can benefit from the best possible tax conditions without running any risks."

The UK's Non-Dom regime , which has provided significant tax advantages to foreign residents for decades, has been a major draw for international fortunes seeking to keep assets beyond the reach of British tax authorities. However, with the announcement of its termination, many of these individuals are reconsidering their options, and Spain, with its favourable climate and competitive tax regime, has emerged as one of the most attractive alternatives.

A Global Vision with Personalised Attention

View of Palma de Mallorca, Headquarters of Lullius Partners

Since its inception, Lullius Partners has experienced significant growth in both business volume and professional staff. This strong international character is reflected in the fact that nearly 90% of the firm's clients are foreign, spanning more than 35 different nationalities. “This figure not only highlights the global nature of our firm but also reflects the growing interest of international investors in Spain, and particularly in Mallorca, as an attractive tax destination. Our ability to offer personalized solutions to such a diverse international clientele, while navigating the complexities of multiple jurisdictions, has solidified our standing as a leader in tax and wealth planning,” says Rubert.

Despite its global ambition, Lullius never loses sight of the importance of personalized attention. "Every client who walks through our doors receives exclusive treatment. We’re not a high-volume firm. We prioritise quality over quantity, carefully selecting the cases we take on and dedicating all the necessary time to finding the best tax solution for each client," Rubert explains.

Sustainable Growth and Future Prospects

Since its foundation, Lullius Partners has seen steady growth in the number of professionals, clients, and revenue. According to Rubert, the firm expects to increase its revenue by 35% annually over the coming years.

But growth, Rubert insists, won’t be measured solely in financial terms. 'We want to continue growing without losing our boutique firm essence. Prioritising quality over quantity is what allows us to offer an exclusive, rigorous, and bespoke service. We are committed to building long-term relationships with our clients, founded on transparency and an unwavering dedication to their interests,' he concludes.

Looking ahead, Lullius' objective is clear: to consolidate its position as the go-to firm for tax advisory and planning for high-net-worth individuals and expats, whether they are Spanish families looking to expand or invest abroad, or international individuals seeking to relocate or invest in Spain. Apart from all above, the firm defends its clients in the most complex and challenging tax litigation cases, ensuring effective and customised solutions in every instance.