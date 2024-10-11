The environmentalists GOB are demanding an improvement to fire prevention measures in Albufera. This follows the fire on Tuesday that destroyed 62 hectares - mostly reed.

Fires in Albufera are unfortunately common. At the end of May this year, fifty hectares were affected by a fire. In a year with very low damage from fires in Mallorca and the Balearics, the two in Albufera account for 82% of the total area affected on the islands. The most devastating fire in recent years was in September 2020 when 438 hectares were burned.

GOB have drawn attention to the fact that fires occur all too frequently and are not a new problem. The impact can depend on weather conditions, wind especially, over which the authorities have no control. But the environmentalists argue that there must be greater preventive effort and increased surveillance.

They are critical of a lack of sanctions and convictions in relation to fires in Albufera. This gives rise, they say, to an impunity that aggravates the problem.