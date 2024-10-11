Building work is underway on the much-delayed new promenade in Magalluf with the council saying that the work would be completed in seven months. The business community in the area had voiced their concern fearing that building work would last into next summer. However, some Magalluf businesses have said that they have been forced to close earlier because of the constuction work. Overall the area from the corner of Nikki Beach to Pirates Square wiill be remodelled.

The council reached an agreement with the builders who have now have a May deadline to finish the project. This initial phase, with a budget of 3.9 million euros funded by the European Union and the AETIB (Agency for Tourism Strategy of the Balearic Islands), will remodel a 650-metre stretch of the promenade.

Artificial dunes will be placed on the beach, and Mediterranean riverside shrubs will be planted on top of them. The project also involves the partial relocation of the existing palm trees and the planting of new ones to create small oasis areas.

Initially it was stated that the whole project would take 14 months to complete but following talks with the builders construction time was slashed by half.

