Both stores are closed, although the website has continued to operate (there is a browser warning if one tries to access the website). The stores initially closed, it was said, for holidays. A subsequent explanation was 'family reasons'. A different reason is an investigation for alleged embezzlement and fraud estimated to be around 100,000 euros.
The police have now arrested the company's sole administrator, a woman whose involvement in the plot - if indeed it is a plot - would appear to be non-existent. But given her position and the allegation of fraud, the police have had no alternative but to arrest her. This is despite the main suspicions having fallen on the owners' son; he was the one who signed orders.
A spokesperson for customers says that, in addition to the non-deliveries, suppliers haven't been paid and that employees have left.
The owners of the business have contacted customers and tried to resolve in a friendly way the apparent "accounting discrepancies" generated by their son. Their intention is to reach an agreement with suppliers and so unblock outstanding orders. However, they have also said that they don't have sufficient liquidity to make partial or total refunds.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
It’s Called FRAUD !