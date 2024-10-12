Earlier this week, the Guardia Civil released an urgent notice regarding the disappearance of a nine-year-old boy in Inca.

It has now been established that the boy, Dominic Matias N. C., was kidnapped by his mother, a Ukrainian refugee who arrived in Mallorca with the boy and her husband two years ago.

Five months ago, the couple decided to separate. Initially, they signed an agreement for the mother to take care of Dominic. But the father, who is of Ecuadorian, reconsidered the matter and filed to obtain shared custody.

A court hearing had been scheduled for Monday, October 7, the day when Dominic was reported missing. Indications are that the court was going to inform both parties that custody would be shared.

Camera images at Palma Airport recorded the mother and the boy. Their ultimate destination was Kyiv. The Guardia Civil believe that they are at the house of the mother's parents. An international order to locate Dominic will be issued.